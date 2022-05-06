Search icon
Mental illness can damage Heart and Mind

A new study revealed that Mental illness and Blood pressure can lead cardiovascular disease and organ damage. People with anxiety, depression and panic disorders regardless of age, mental illness is significantly associated with greater blood pressure. People who are mentally ill, their heart rate does not adapt to external stressors. It is good to take healthy diet, exercise, low stress and good mental health to overcome Mental illness and Blood Pressure.

