Melodi Moment PM Modi Giorgia Meloni Share Warm Moments at G7 Summit 2025

Experience the Melodi Moment as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni share a warm and friendly exchange at the G7 Summit 2025 in Canada. The two leaders were seen laughing and interacting warmly, highlighting the growing diplomatic and personal rapport between India and Italy. This light-hearted yet meaningful interaction at the global stage reflects the strengthening of India-Italy relations, with both nations collaborating on key issues like global security, infrastructure, technology, and the India-Middle East-Europe Economic Corridor (IMEC).