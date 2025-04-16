Mehul Choksi Arrest Ex ED Chief On Mehul Choksi’s Possible Extradition Post Belgium Arrest

While speaking on fugitive Mehul Choksi's extradition after his arrest in Belgium, Former Director of Enforcement Directorate (ED), Karnal Singh said, "This is a great success for both the Indian government and Indian agencies- Central Bureau of Investigation and Enforcement Directorate. This is an extradition process and in any country, it can be said that it happens in two stages. The first stage is to accept the extradition request politically and bureaucratically. His arrest means they have accepted that they have to execute this extradition request. Now in the court, the Belgian government will fight on our behalf to bring him to India. So this is a big success for India. We have a lot of evidence and we will succeed in the judicial process and he will come to India...”