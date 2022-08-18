Mehbooba Mufti condemns voting rights for non-locals in JK

PDP chief Mehbooba Mufti lashed out at BJP on August 18 for giving non-locals voting rights in Jammu and Kashmir. She called it death of democracy in the region.She said, “This is last nail in the coffin of electoral democracy. A Muslim majority state chose India, they wanted to be part of secular India. But people have lost confidence in voting. Everything happening in BJP's interest.”