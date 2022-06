Meghashrey creates employment opportunities for youth

Due to the pandemic, finding a stable job has become difficult. Many freshers were struggling to get their dream jobs and accelerate their professional careers. Meghashrey founder Seema Singh observed the oppressed conditions of the students and lent a helping hand in conducting the Mega Job Fair 2022 at NMIMS college. During the job fair, the skills of the freshers and professionals were matched for the right job.