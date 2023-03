Meghalaya, Nagaland Assembly Elections 2023 Underway; Bypolls In 4 States As Well: Top Points

Electorates in Nagaland and Meghalaya on Feb 27 are casting their votes in the assembly elections, keeping issues in mind ranging from separate state's demands, corruption, among others. The voting for assembly by-elections on a seat in Tamil Nadu, Arunachal Pradesh, West Bengal and Jharkhand each are also being held on Feb 27.