Meghalaya firing: State delegation to meet Amit Shah on Nov 24

A delegation of Meghalaya ministers and Chief Minister Conrad Sangma will meet Union Home Minister Amit Shah on November 24 to demand a CBI or NIA probe into the violence that left six people dead on the state’s border with Assam. An FIR has been registered in the case and a special investigation team (SIT) headed by DIG of Eastern Range would be constituted to probe the incident.