Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma thanks Home Minister Shah, Assam counterpart after signing border agreement

Assam-Meghalaya border dispute was resolved after an agreement between the two states was signed on March 29, in presence of Union Home Minister Amit Shah. “Firstly, I want to thank Home Minister Amit Shah for giving us the direction to resolve the border disputes in the North-Eastern states. Today the first phase of the resolution has been done. It could only be possible because of Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma. I also want to thank all members of the committee and the officers from both states. We will try to resolve further differences between our states at the earliest,” said Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma.