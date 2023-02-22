Meghalaya Chief Electoral officer briefs on preparedness ahead of Assembly Polls

Meghalaya’s Chief Electoral Officer on February 22 briefed on the state’s readiness ahead of the Assembly Polls. He said that to maintain law and order in the state, 119 companies of the CAPF have been deployed. Special voting arrangements have been made for persons with disability and those above 80 years.He said, “119 companies of CAPF deployed here for law and order, we have the home voting option for persons with disability and those above 80 years. There are 13 counting centres in the state. We have some unique polling stations including two riverine polling stations.”