Meghalaya: 2 held with 24 packets of aluminium electric detonators, 305 kg of gelatin sticks

Two persons were arrested on February 16 for possessing 24 packets of aluminium electric detonators and 305 kg of gelatin sticks in Ri-Bhoi district of Meghalaya.While speaking to the mediapersons, Ri-Bhoi Superintendent of Police, Giri Prasad further informed that they received the information in advance, following to which they set up a Naka to check the vehicles.“We've arrested 2 persons and seized 24 packets of aluminium electric detonators and 305 kg of gelatin sticks. We got info that a vehicle suspected to carry explosives will arrive and based on that we set up a Naka and arrested the accused,” he added.