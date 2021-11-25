{"id":"2921201","source":"DNA","title":"Meghalaya: 12 Congress MLAs join TMC","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"Along with Mukul Sangma, 12 other Congress MLAs joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) — eight MLAs are from Garo Hills and four lawmakers are from Khasi Jaintia hills.","summary":"Along with Mukul Sangma, 12 other Congress MLAs joined the All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) — eight MLAs are from Garo Hills and four lawmakers are from Khasi Jaintia hills.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-meghalaya-12-congress-mlas-join-tmc-2921201","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/25/1006999-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"no","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/sangama_n_2511.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1637850602","publish_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 08:00 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 25, 2021, 08:00 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2921201"}