Meetings, conferences on social justice to be held on April 6-14: Arjun Ram Meghwal

Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Culture Arjun Ram Meghwal on March 29 said that the main objective of BJP Parliamentary Party meeting was to hold meetings and conferences between April 6-14 on the issue of social justice.“At the BJP Parliamentary party meeting today, BJP MPs thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for extending the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Yojana. The main objective of today's meeting was to hold meetings and conferences between April 6-14 on the issue of social justice, as told by the party's national president (JP Nadda) and Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Meghwal said.