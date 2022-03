Meet Syed Taha Bukhari, ‘Poster boy of Kashmir in Taekwondo’

Syed Taha Bukhari, a 24-year-old International Taekwondo player was known as the ‘Poster boy of Kashmir in Taekwondo’. He hailed from the Budgam district of Central Kashmir. Taha Bukhari notably started his journey at the age of 3. International Taekwondo player is eying Paris Olympic. He was the youngest player to be part of Commonwealth baton relay in 2010. Syed Taha is 12 times state gold medallist, 14 times district gold medallist.