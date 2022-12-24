Meet Sania Mirza TV mechanics daughter who aspire to become a fighter pilot

UPSC NDA Topper Sania Mirza is in the news for cracking the Union Public Services Commission National Defence Academy Exam. Sania cracked the UPSC NDA Exam on her second attempt. She aspires to become like Flight Lieutenant Avani Chaturvedi. TV mechanic’s daughter from Uttar Pradesh clears the NDA exam, and aspires to become a fighter pilot.