Meet PM Rashtriya Bal Puraskar awardee Avi Sharma from Indore

Master Avi Sharma from Indore awarded with Prime Minister Rashtriya Bal Puraskar on January 24. Avi wrote Balmukhi Ramayan in 2020. He also taught free Vedic Math and coding online in 2021. Speaking to ANI, Vinita Sharma, mother of Avi Sharma applauded his son’s achievements and said, “It's a matter of great pride. Avi wrote Ramayana in 2020 and taught free Vedic Math and coding online in 2021. He has received a certificate and Rs 1 lakh.”