Meet Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan, man behind revival of theatres in Kashmir

Famous artist Mushtaque Ali Ahmad Khan has kept theatre alive in the Valley for the last thirty years. Mushtaque has been organising theatre festivals under the banner of Actors Creative Theatre (ACT) every year with an aim to promote young talent in Kashmir. He began his journey as child artist for Doordarshan’s kids programme and later emerged as one of the prominent theatre directors of Jammu and Kashmir. For the past few decades, he has been working hard for reviving Kashmiri culture through theatre and films for future generations.