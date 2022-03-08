Meet Meenakshi Negi, sole female cab driver of Shimla

Exemplifying a trail of courage and self-dependency for women for past four years, Meenakshi Negi from Shimla is the sole female cabbie in the district. She steps the accelerator to drive tourists to various destinations in Shimla. Negi opted this profession, as she loves the picturesque hills of the state. “I have joined this profession by choice, not by compulsion. We don’t have any financial crunch, I enjoy driving in the Hills," said Meenakshi.