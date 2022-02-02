Meenakashi Lekhi mocks Congress, says Nehru was favoured ahead of Patel

Minister of State for Ministry of External Affairs and BJP leader Meenakashi Lekhi on February 02 in Delhi mocked the Congress party, and recalled the incident of former Deputy Prime Minister Vallabhbhai Patel not being the Congress Chief despite having greater support within the party. She made the statement reacting to Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee President Sunil Jakhar’s claim that Charanjit Singh Channi was made Chief Minister despite him having more support. “This is not new, when Nehru ji had become (Cong) chief, everyone supported Patel Ji, not him. If Patel Ji wasn't respected, how can you expect it for Jakhar Ji,” Meenakashi Lekhi said.