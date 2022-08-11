Medical tourism in India takes off as Covid-19 diminishes

India is rapidly emerging as a hub of medical tourism. A rare combination of advanced facilities, skilled doctors and low cost treatment is the key contributor to the industry’s growth. A large number of patients who seek treatment in India come from Southeast Asia, the Middle East, Africa and the SAARC region. Many of India’s medical tourism patients come for bone marrow transplants, alternative medicine, cardiac bypass surgeries, eye surgeries and hip transplants.