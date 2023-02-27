Medical test, courtroom hearing, Jail: What's next for Manish Sisodia on being arrested by the CBI?

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has found himself facing heat from the CBI as he was arrested on Feb 26, following hours-long questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. The AAP leader was arrested under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Here’s what’s next for the minister on being arrested.