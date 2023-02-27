Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos
videoDetails

Medical test, courtroom hearing, Jail: What's next for Manish Sisodia on being arrested by the CBI?

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia has found himself facing heat from the CBI as he was arrested on Feb 26, following hours-long questioning in the Delhi liquor policy case. The AAP leader was arrested under sections 120 B (criminal conspiracy), 477 A (intent to defraud) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act. Here’s what’s next for the minister on being arrested.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Meet Poonam Jhawer, Suniel Shetty, Akshay Kumar's Mohra heroine who is now bold Instagram star
From Kajol, Anushka Sharma to Disha Patani: Actors who slayed in monokinis before Deepika Padukone
5 times bride-to-be Kiara Advani absolutely nailed bridal looks, see pics
XXX star Aabha Paul sizzles in bold bikini photos
Who is 'Orry' Orhan Awatramani, best friend of Nysa Devgan, Janhvi Kapoor, Navya Naveli, Sara Ali Khan, Kareena and more
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Postpone NEET PG 2023: Big day for agitating doctors today, details inside
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.