Media running kangaroo courts: CJI NV Ramana

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana on July 23 on Memorial Inaugural Lecture Programme in Ranchi said that we see media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide. “Of late, we see media running kangaroo courts, at times on issues even experienced judges find difficult to decide. Ill-informed & agenda driven debates on issues involving justice delivery are proving to be detrimental to health of democracy,” said CJI NV Ramana in Ranchi, Jharkhand. “By overstepping and breaching your responsibilities, you are taking our democracy two steps backward. Print media still has a certain degree of accountability, whereas electronic media has zero accountability,” he added.

