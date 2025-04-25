Medha Patkar Arrest 24 Years On Police Arrest Social Activist Medha Patkar In Defamation Case

Delhi Police arrested social activist Medha Patkar after a non-bailable warrant was issued against her for not furnishing probation bonds in a 24-year-old defamation case. The case, filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena in 2000, stemmed from Patkar’s allegations against Saxena regarding his alleged involvement in hawala transactions and support for the controversial Sardar Sarovar Project. Patkar had claimed Saxena's NGO secretly backed the Narmada Bachao Andolan, despite his public opposition to the movement. Last year, a magistrate court ruled that Patkar’s statements were defamatory and sentenced her to five months in prison. However, the sentence was suspended in July 2024, and she was granted bail. On April 8, 2025, she was granted a one-year probation, acknowledging her contributions as a social activist and deeming the offense not severe enough for jail time. Later, Delhi HC rejected Patkar’s plea to delay the probation bond execution by 2 weeks. As the case was scheduled for hearing on May 3, Patkar was arrested after failing to meet the probation requirements.