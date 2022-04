Meat shops should be closed all over Delhi during Navratri: NDMC Deputy Mayor

Deputy Mayor of North Delhi Municipal Corporation Rajesh Kumar Lawaria on April 08 urged to close meat shops all over Delhi during Navratri. “Meat shops should be closed all over Delhi. In view of Mata Rani's Navratri, meat shops should remain closed. It should be taken strictly. In North Delhi also we will request the Mayor that meat shops should be closed,” said the Deputy Mayor.