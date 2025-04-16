Measles Outbreak Measles Resurfaces In US With 700 Confirmed Cases Prevention Measures

The United States is facing a major measles outbreak, with over 700 confirmed cases reported. Although measles—a highly contagious airborne disease—was declared eliminated in the country back in 2000, falling vaccination rates have triggered its comeback. In response, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has sent teams to the hardest-hit areas to help control the spread.