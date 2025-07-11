MEA Condemns Punjab CM Bhagwant Manns Remarks On PM Modi’s 5-Nation Tour

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday issued a strong response to Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann’s comments mocking Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s five-nation tour, calling them “irresponsible and regrettable.” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal, in an official statement, said, “We have seen some comments made by a high state authority about India’s relations with friendly countries from the Global South. These remarks are irresponsible and regrettable and do not behove the state authority. The Government of India dissociates itself from such unwarranted comments that undermine India’s ties with friendly countries.” The statement came hours after Mann, a senior leader of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), ridiculed PM Modi’s recent visits to nations including Ghana, Trinidad and Tobago, Argentina, Brazil, and Namibia by naming fictional countries and questioning the significance of the destinations.