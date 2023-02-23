Search icon
MCD Mayor Polls: BJP is not able to accept its defeat, says AAP MLA on ruckus

The MCD house was adjourned for the fifth time after resuming on the morning of February 23, as AAP and BJP councillors continued to clash with each other amid heavy chaos and sloganeering. AAP MLA from Greater Kailash, Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that the BJP is not able to accept their loss in the elections. “It is evident that the BJP is not able to accept its defeat. They are not able to believe that the Delhi public has rejected them. These elections are taking place after SC’s order. BJP kept claiming that they will win the elections, but they lost. Now, they don’t want the standing committee elections due to the fear of loss,” said Saurabh Bharadwaj. Another AAP leader Durgesh Pathak claimed that the BJP doesn’t want the standing committee elections after losing the MCD Mayor Polls.

