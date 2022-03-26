MCD Bill was brought by central govt to stall civic polls Arvind Kejriwal

After Delhi Municipal Corporation (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was introduced in Lok Sabha by Central Government on March 25, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal criticised the bill and said that the MCD Bill is being brought to stall the civic polls. “MCD Bill (by Centre) being brought to stall (MCD) polls. We will study it, and if needed, will challenge in Court. Reduction of wards' number to 250 from 272 means delimitation, which further means no elections. Bill brings MCD under Centre's control,” said Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal.