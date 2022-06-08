MCC violation case Special Court disposes all charges against Lalu Yadav after fine of Rs 6000

The special MP, MLA Court in Palamu, Jharkhand disposed Lalu Yadav of all charges in the 2009 MCC violation case after imposing a fine of Rs 6000. “After hearing the petition of Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, the Court has imposed a fine of Rs 6,000 on him. The case has been disposed and he is free of charges now,” informed Lalu Prasad Yadav's lawyer. Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD Chief Lalu Prasad Yadav had appeared before from the special MP, MLA court in Palamu on June 08, in connection with a 2009 Model Code of Conduct violation case.