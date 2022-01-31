Mazaar of Bara Pir Baba: an epitome of religious harmony

The mazaar of Bara Pir Sahab located at the Manbazar Uparpara area of Midnapore city in West Bengal is an abode of peace and tranquility. People cutting across religious lines visit the shrine to pray to the holy saint for fulfillment of wishes. A yearly program is also organized at this Dargah on the occasion of Muharram, when devotees from far and wide visit this mazaar. It is believed that Saint fulfills the wishes of all and nobody returns empty handed from here. Dargah holds great significance as it welcomes people of all faiths to seek oneness with God and plays a distinctive role in narrowing the boundaries of religions and boosting secularism in the country.