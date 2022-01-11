Mayawati will not contest UP Assembly Polls: Satish Chandra Misra

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Assembly Polls, BSP General Secretary Satish Chandra Misra on January 11 clarified that party’s supremo Mayawati will not contest Assembly Polls. “Former Chief Minister Mayawati and I will not contest the assembly elections. Neither Samajwadi Party nor BJP will come to power, BSP is going to form the government in Uttar Pradesh,” Misra added. The Uttar Pradesh Assembly polls will be held from February 10 to March 07.