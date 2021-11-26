{"id":"2921334","source":"DNA","title":"Mayawati takes dig at Centre, says Constitution not being followed","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"On the occasion of Constitution Day on November 26, National President of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Mayawati on November 26 took a dig at the Central and State government and said the Constitution is not being followed in the country and such governments have no right to celebrate Constitution Day. “The quota of reservation for SC/ST, OBC classes in most departments is incomplete. No reservation has been made for them in the private sector. The Central and State Governments are not ready to make laws in this matter. Such governments have no right to celebrate Constitution Day. The Central and State Governments should do a thorough review whether these parties are following the Constitution properly. That is, our party has decided not to participate in the program of celebrating Constitution Day by the Central and State Governments,” she added. \r

