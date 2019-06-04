Mayawati respects Akhilesh Yadav no decision yet on breaking alliance Sukhdev Rajbhar

BSP leader Sukhdev Rajbhar on Monday asserted that the party hasn't yet taken any decision on dissolving the SP-BSP alliance, adding that he said that his party chief Mayawati respects Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav. He said, “No decision has yet been taken on breaking the alliance. She (Mayawati) has to take the decision. She, however, said that though BSP never fights by-election, it will fight now. She also asserted that she respects Akhilesh and would continue to do so. Akhilesh also had to face loses and should also ponder whether people of his community supported him or not. In Yadav majority areas, Samajwadi people lost, this will be looked into by both SP and BSP."