Mayawati pays tribute to Babasaheb Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Remembering BR Ambedkar on his 65th death anniversary, Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati on December 6 paid tribute to the Father of Constitution and said that Babasaheb has dedicated his entire life for the upliftment of these sections (Dalit community) so that they stand on their feet.