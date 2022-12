Mayawati pays floral tributes to BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) chief Mayawati at Ambedkar Memorial Park on December 06 in Lucknow paid floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his death anniversary, which is also being observed as "Mahaparinirvana Diwas". She also paid tribute to party’s founder Kanshi Ram.