Mayawati hits out at Rahul Gandhi, says BSP not a party whose fun is made across World

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Chief Mayawati on April 10 hit out at Rahul Gandhi over his ‘alliance claims’, citing that BSP is not a party whose leader hugs PM vigorously in Parliament and added we are not the party, whose fun is made across the globe. “We are not a party where a leader like Rahul Gandhi forcefully hugs the PM in Parliament, we aren't a party whose fun is made across the world,” he said. “BJP and RSS are making India not just ‘Congress-free’ but also ‘opposition-free’ where India will be left with just one dominant party from national to village level just like that of China’s political system,” he added.