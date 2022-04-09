Mayawati did not reply when Congress asked for alliance Rahul Gandhi

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on April 09, while attending a book release programme at the Jawahar Bhawan in Delhi, informed that the Congress party asked for an alliance from Bahujan Samaj Party President Mayawati, but she did not reply. “Mayawati ji didn't fight elections, we sent her the message to form an alliance but she didn't respond. Kanshi Ram Ji raised voice of Dalits in UP. This time she didn't fight for Dalit voices because there are CBI, ED, and Pegasus,” the Congress leader said.