Max temp in Shimla has lowered due to snowfall in higher reaches: IMD

Director of IMD Shimla Surender Paul on February 20 said that the minimum temperature in Shimla is 5.4 degrees more than normal. “In last 24 hrs, maximum temperature has lowered due to presence of clouds & snowfall in higher reaches though minimum temp hasn’t changed. The minimum temp is 5.4 degrees more than normal while the maximum temp is 6.2 more than normal,” he said.