Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth meets CM Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi

Mauritius Prime Minister Pravind Kumar Jugnauth on April 22 met Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath in Varanasi. The Mauritius Prime Minister is on an eight-day visit to India to strengthen bilateral ties between both the countries. The Prime Minister also met UP Governor Anandiben Patel earlier in the day.