Mauritius PM Pravind Jugnauth arrives in Delhi for PM Modi’s swearing-in ceremony

Prime Minister of Republic of Mauritius Pravind Jugnauth arrived in New Delhi early morning. He was received by Foreign Secretary Vijay Gokhale. He is here to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Narendra Modi as the Prime Minister for second consecutive term. PM Modi will take the oath at Rashtrapati Bhavan in the evening today.