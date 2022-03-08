Matter of pride that India has a woman Finance Minister: PM Modi on Women’s Day

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 08 addressed inaugural plenary session of post-Budget webinar on “Financing for Growth and Aspirational Economy”. He extended his greetings on International Women’s Day 2022. “I extend my greetings on International Women’s Day 2022. As we hold discussions regarding Budget today, it is a matter of pride that India has a woman finance minister who presented a progressive budget,” he said.