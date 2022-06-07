Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra flagged off in J&K

The Divisional Commissioner of Jammu, Ramesh Kumar flagged off Mata Kheer Bhawani Yatra of Ganderbal on June 07. The Yatra will take place between June 07 till June 09. Several buses ferrying around 250 devotees left for the Yatra on June 07. Tight security arrangements have been made for the devotees who are undertaking this Yatra. Speaking about the Yatra, Ramesh Kumar said, “Around 250 devotees are undertaking the Yatra today. Adequate security arrangements have been made. Proper security will be provided in Kashmir division too.”