Masterminds of Muzaffarnagar riots know BJP can cool their heat: CM Yogi

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh Polls, Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on February 07 addressed a ‘Jan Chaupal’ in Bijnor. Speaking on the Muzaffarnagar riots, CM Yogi said that the boys who used to operate the riots from different cities have disappeared as Bharatiya Janata Party knows how to cool down their heat. “Remember during the Muzaffarnagar riots, this pair of boys disappeared, one was operating the riots from Lucknow and other was witnessing it from Delhi. Where are they now? Today, they know BJP can cool down their heat,” said UP CM.