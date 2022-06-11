Mastermind of Prayagraj violence detained: SSP Ajay Kumar

A day after violence in Prayagraj unfolded, Senior Superintendent of Police Ajay Kumar informed that the mastermind behind the violence has been detained. He also informed that there could be more masterminds in the violence. There are 70 named accused and 5,000 unnamed accused involved in the incident. Speaking to media persons, Kumar said, “Mastermind Javed Ahmed has been detained, there could be more masterminds. The anti-social elements used minor kids to hurl stones at police & administration. Case registered under 29 crucial sections. Action to be taken under Gangster Act & NSA.” “70 named accused & over 5,000 unnamed accused have been involved in this case,” he added.