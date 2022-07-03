Mastermind of Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe’s murder arrested

The police on July 02 arrested the mastermind and seventh accused in the brutal killing of Amravati-based shop owner Umesh Kolhe. The accused has been identified as Shaikh Irfan Shaikh Rahim.While speaking to ANI, Amravati Inspector Nilima Araj said, “He was arrested last night. He is being interrogated. They have a helpline group-Rehbar group. Several people connected to them. 7 accused arrested, the number may rise after the arrest of main accused.” Investigators so far believe that Kolhe was killed allegedly in retaliation to a social media post supporting BJP's Nupur Sharma who had made controversial remarks on the Prophet Mohammad in a television debate.