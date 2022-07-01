Massive public rally will be organised after BJP National Executive Meeting, says NV Subhash in Telngana

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party Spokesperson NV Subhash on July 01 informed about the National Executive Meeting that will be held on July 01. “After 18 years, a National Executive committee is being held in Hyderabad. The city is decked up. National leaders, Chief Ministers and other leaders are visiting 119 constituencies, wherein massive public rally is supposed to be held on July 03. We are expecting a huge crowd.” “National Executive Meeting will start from 3 pm (on 2nd) and will continue till 3rd July evening. At 6.30 pm (on 3rd), PM will arrive at Parade Ground where a massive rally and public speech will be organised. These 3 days will be influencing wherein people will turn in favour of BJP,” he added.