{"id":"2918021","source":"DNA","title":"Massive protests sweep Gilgit Baltistan as ‘unprecedented inflation’ hits residents badly","section":"India","slug":"","section_id":"2","author":"DNA Video Team","content":"A large number of locals and people from different political groups staged a massive protest against the government in the illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan and demanded an immediate check on the exponential rise in inflation. Joined in by different political parties, they called the current dispensation a failure and said it had only brought misery to the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Locals blamed that a policy paralysis in Islamabad coupled with unscrupulous intent of the Imran Khan government was responsible for the current situation where both the retail and wholesale inflation had touched a historic high.","summary":"A large number of locals and people from different political groups staged a massive protest against the government in the illegally occupied Gilgit Baltistan and demanded an immediate check on the exponential rise in inflation. Joined in by different political parties, they called the current dispensation a failure and said it had only brought misery to the people of Gilgit Baltistan. Locals blamed that a policy paralysis in Islamabad coupled with unscrupulous intent of the Imran Khan government was responsible for the current situation where both the retail and wholesale inflation had touched a historic high.","websiteurl":"https://www.dnaindia.com/india/video-massive-protests-sweep-gilgit-baltistan-as-unprecedented-inflation-hits-residents-badly-2918021","thumbnail_url":"https://cdn.dnaindia.com/sites/default/files/styles/full/public/2021/11/01/1003521-00000003.jpg","isyoutube":"No","playtime":"","news_type":"video","videourl":"https://vodakm.zeenews.com/vod/DNA/Nov01v33.mp4/index.m3u8","time_stamp":"1635779702","publish_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","modify_date":"Nov 01, 2021, 08:45 PM IST","url":"https://www.dnaindia.com/pwaapi/videodetail?newsid=2918021"}