Massive protest in Sri Lanka continues amid severe economic crisis

Amid one of the worst economic crisis in the country, Sri Lankans on April 13 continued to protest against the government in Colombo. They held banners and raised slogans against the ruling government and demanded President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation for mishandling the financial crisis. Sri Lanka's economy has been in a free fall since the COVID-19 pandemic due to the crash of the tourism sector.