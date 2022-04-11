Massive protest in Sri Lanka continues amid severe economic crisis

Amid one of the worst economic crisis in the country, Sri Lankans on April 11 continued to protest against the government in Colombo. They held banners and raised slogans against the ruling government and demanded President Gotabaya Rajapaksa’s resignation for mishandling the financial crisis. "This protest will not end until this government is brought down. We will stay here for months, years. It's not about a single-family but the entire corrupt system," says a protestor.