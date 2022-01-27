Massive fire engulfs residential area in Srinagar no causalities reported

A massive fire broke out at Rajbagh residential area of Srinagar on January 27. Several fire tenders were rushed on the spot to douse the flames. However, no casualties have been reported. Speaking to ANI, Divisional Officer and Emergency Services, Tasaduq Ahmad said. “No causality was reported, everyone was evacuated and shifted to safe places. The incident was reported at 11:55 am, we immediately rushed to the spot,” said Tasaduq Ahmad. More details are awaited.