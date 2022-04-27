Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeVideos

Massive fire engulfs chemical factory in Meerut

A massive fire gutted a chemical factory in Mawana, Meerut on April 27. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse off the flames. No casualties were reported so far. More details are awaited.

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.